It was a tough outing for the Bluejay girls tennis team on Saturday at the Mankato West Invite. The girls lost to Mankato West 7-0 and fell to Lakeville North 6-1.
The team faced Mankato West first where Taylor Pfeifer, who was in the No.1 spot, was defeated by Lauryn Douglas in straight sets 6-1, 6-1. CeCe Huttemier went up against Anna Egeland and lost to 7-5, 3-6, 10-8. Tanika Johnson lost to Payton Douglas where she fell in scores of 6-3, 6-2. In the last singles spot Sarah Robbins lost to Madison Plemmens-Schunk 3-6, 6-4 and 10-7.
During the doubles competition Morgan Bruhn and Hannah Potter dropped two to Kelsey Goettl and Elli Kim 6-2, 6-3. In the No. 2 spot Nicola DeJager and Emily Farley lost to Safron Blars and Lillian Schmidt 6-4, 6-1. In the last doubles match Grace Lapides and Ava Storjohann fell to McKenna Schreiber and Julia Ulman 6-2, 4-6, 10-8.
"I thought we played well but the other team was a challenging opponent. We definitely could have improved on consistency while hitting and focusing on strategy while placing the balls," Emily Farley said.
In the teams match against Lakeville North CeCe Huttemier defeated Sophie Shankey after an injury default. In the No. 2 singles spot Tanika Johnson lost to Jordan Hoover 6-0, 6-0. Morgan Bruhn followed up with a loss to Kiera Kelley 6-0, 6-0 and Sarah Robbins fell in the No. 4 spot to Eesha Sekar 6-0, 6-2.
The girls' struggles continued in the doubles competition as Taylor Pfeifer and Hannah Potter lost to Emily Plotnik and Olivia Plotnik 6-0, 6-0. In the No. 2 spot Emily Farley and Nicola DeJager lost to Domiano Baideme and Eden Britt 6-1, 6-1. Ava Storjohann and Grace Lapides lost to Sarah Ramsay and Tori McMorrow 6-0, 6-2 to close out the day for the Bluejays.
The team is now 1-4 following Saturday's matches and will compete on Thursday at home against Tri-City United at 7 p.m.