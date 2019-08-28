The Waseca boys soccer team put up a loss against the Marshall Tigers this past Saturday by a score of 3-1. The lone Waseca goal came from Jacob Hulscher who chipped the ball past the arms of Marshall goalkeeper Carlos Ryes with 5:38 remaining in the game.
"After playing the night before and taking an early bus ride to Marshall, our guys came out flat and tired. We didn't have the energy and effort we needed to beat a strong Marshall side," coach Terry Nafe said.
The Tigers went into the half up 1-0 and netted two more in the second half which ultimately shut the door on a potential Waseca comeback. Marshall kept pressure on the Bluejays defense and accumulated 17 shots on goal overall. The Bluejays recorded eight shots on goal.
The boys attempted to recoup Tuesday on the road as they went up against the Faribault Falcons but fell short and lost 2-1.
"Our guys played a strong game tonight against a good Faribault team. We had a few things in the game that didn't go our way. I thought our players deserved a better result," Nafe said.
Neither team was able to score in the first half but the Bluejays attacked quickly coming out of the gate and scored 59 seconds into the half. Captain Jacob Hulscher was able to header in a goal off of a corner kick from Brandon Lopez.
The lead did not last long and the Falcons scored ten minutes later after Waseca goalkeeper Brock Bye rushed out to jump on a pass in front of Falcons winger Ahmed Ali. Bye was able to get to the ball first but after a collision the ball was left in front of Ali who hit the back of the net for a goal.
Each team went back and forth trading potential scoring opportunities before Faribault's Abdi Abdullahi put in the game-winning goal off of a penalty kick. Faribault had 12 shots on goal overall and the Bluejays had nine.
"The penalty late in the game was a tough break for us. I'm proud of the effort we played with. Overall, our defense played well and we moved the ball pretty well through the midfield. We definitely played better tonight than we did in Marshall. It's a result we certainly can build on," Nafe said.
The boys will look to rebound on Tuesday in their road match against Fairmont at 7 p.m.