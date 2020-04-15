Athletes stuck at home while they wait out the COVID-19 pandemic don’t have to sit on the couch.
Strength and conditioning coaches like Waseca’s Connolly Turek are doing their part to churn out workout videos athletes can follow to stay in shape as they wait for spring sports. Turek has spent off time uploading video demonstrations of workouts athletes can do at home, using body weight and resistance training exercises.
The Minnesota High School League announced participation limits March 17. Those limits include coaches and directors not having in-person contact with participants, requiring or suggesting groups of participants to gather, suggest or support captains’ practices or open gyms, providing evaluations or feedback on participants’ performance, require participants to take part in individual workouts or skills training or placing undue influence on participants to take part in any individual workouts or skill training.
Coaches and directors, however, can connect with participants through technology and provide optional workouts or individual skills training through electronic communication.
That’s where Turek’s videos fit in perfectly. The videos serve as a resource for athletes who want to continue to train to remain sharp. You can find his YouTube channel online.
“It’s been a unique challenge because you can only do so much without equipment,” Turek said. “I felt the videos were the best way to do it. They can see my face and me doing it first.”
Faribault High School strength and conditioning coach Johnny Frank is using a similar approach. Frank also works as a physical education teacher in the district, which means he teaches strength and conditioning classes, too.
Frank has paid close attention to social media sites like Facebook to see the types of exercises others are suggesting while modifying his plans for students and athletes.
Frank is busy creating demonstration videos with coaches and setting up an app for student athletes to use to record their workouts that he can monitor.
“The hardest part is the resistance training part,” Frank said. “You have to be creative with the resistance part so they can maintain the strength.”
Frank plans to use other apps like Google Meet and Zoom to help get workout ideas to student athletes in the interim.
“We’re going to collaborate over video as much as we can,” he said.
Turek, who is described as the CEO of the strength and conditioning program at Waseca High School -- the Chief Energy Officer -- took over the strength and conditioning program this fall. Turek works as a physical education teacher at Hartley Elementary and as an assistant coach with the football team.
“This is uncharted territory,” Turek said. “We’ve got to stay in contact and keep them active. We want to handle this situation better than everyone else.”
The passion and energy are the first things people notice with Turek, who went to New Prague High School and graduated from Winona State University. The athletes have responded to it as well as weight room numbers have increased by nearly 30 kids.
“He’s got a gift and you kind of notice that the first time you meet him,” said Waseca girls basketball head coach Joan Conway.
Turek worked with Conway’s team this winter and she said he’s been invaluable to athletes in adding strength and helping with injury reduction.
Conway and head football coach Brad Wendland lobbied for the creation of a strength and conditioning coordinator after both had split up time with others to keep the weight room open for athletes. Wendland still comes into the weight room for morning sessions that start at 6 a.m. while Turek leads the after school sessions.
Two years ago, Waseca started working with Minnesota State University, Mankato strength and conditioning coach Tommy Inkrott to establish a program.
“We wanted to follow what other schools were doing,” Wendland said. “We’ve got a great room. It’s as good as any in southern Minnesota. We continue to add to what is already one of the better rooms in the area. If they’re not taking advantage of it, they’re kind of missing out.”
Inkrott helped coaches set up a five-phase workout that all sports can utilize. The first phase is a warmup phase with stretching, the second phase is jumping skills to increase explosiveness and strengthen knee ligaments. The third phase is core lifts like an incline bench, front squat, deadlift or flat bench. The fourth phase involves auxiliary lifts for other parts of the body, often using just body weight for resistance. It can be exercises like lunges. The final phase is a wrap-up workout like sprints, pushups or pushing a sled back and forth.
Turek’s work is capturing the attention of other coaches, too. The baseball, softball and boys hockey teams have reached out to him to begin coordinating workouts for their athletes.
Turek tries to post a new video each day on his YouTube channel and the exercises are mainly pushups, lunges, jumps and squats.
“The tough part is that it’s trying to find that happy medium that these kids are seeing it and doing it,” Turek said. “I just want to make sure they’re doing something to get better.”