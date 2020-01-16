Waseca girls hockey had a back-and-forth- match against Worthington this past Saturday where they fell short 4-2.
The Bluejay girls were able to open up the game with a 1-0 lead after senior captain Jayde Pederson slotted a pass to Haley Holtz who was able to sneak in a goal for the first score of the game. The second period belonged to the Trojan’s who were able to tie things up at the 4:17 mark after Madisyn Shriener connected with Kory Nickel who was able to slip in a goal. With under five minutes left in the period Kya Nickel coasted down the ice and sent a pass to Ashton Fogelman who was able to slap a shot in that gave Worthington a 2-1 lead.
Waseca came out aggressive and firing to begin the third period and were able to tie the game back up at two apiece after Pederson recorded another assist as she sent a pass to CeCe Huttemier who was able to find the back of the net.
Trojans Fogelman took over in the waning minutes of the third period as she slapped in two unassisted goals and gave Worthington a 4-2 lead which was enough to put the Bluejays away.
Bluejays goalkeeper Timothea Volkmer accumulated 28 saves on the day and Trojans Kaylee Bents recorded 38 saves overall in the win.