NEW RICHLAND — The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva football team faced a tough loss on Friday against Blue Earth Area 57-6.
Blue Earth controlled most of the first half and scored 22 in the first quarter with another 28 in the second. The team cooled off in the second half and scored one touchdown in the third quarter. The Panthers scored six points in the first quarter but could not get much going offensively after that.
"The biggest issue is inexperience. We just need more time and I think we will get a lot figured out. This week we will move some players around again to see who can play where. It is obviously alarming that in two games we have been rushed on for over 500 yards. That is a focus for sure this week," head coach Marc Kruger said.
On the defensive side of the ball Blake Ihrke recorded five tackles for the team and Lonnie Wilson had five of his own as well. Nick Staloch, Kordell Schlaak, Bo Budach and Teddy Gushwa all contributed three tackles apiece.
The Panthers have a home game this Friday as they go up against St. James Area who they will play at 7 p.m.