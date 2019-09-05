NEW RICHLAND — It was a tough week one for the New-Richland-Hartdale-Ellendale-Geneva football team as they suffered a 46-0 loss against a strong Jackson County Central team.
It was a rough evening on both sides of the ball but the Panthers showed promise with some of their leading tacklers. Nick Staloch and Lonnie Wilson led the team in tackles with six apiece. Teddy Gushwa contributed four and Ben Schoenrock chipped in three of his own along with Kordell Schlaak. Schlaak also had a fumble recovery as well.
Jackson County started the game out quickly by hanging up 24 points in the first quarter and scored another two touchdowns in the second to go into halftime up 38-0. They slowed down in the second half but were able to slip in one touchdown in the third quarter and successfully converted a two-point conversion.
NRHEG will look to rebound this Friday as they host Blue Earth Area at 7 p.m.