Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton ran into a solid Randolph squad Tuesday and couldn’t keep pace in a 65-54 loss in Janesville.
The Rockets (20-6, 8-2 Southeast) kept the Bulldogs (11-14, 6-6 Valley) at arm’s length despite JWP cutting the deficit to three in the final minutes.
Kobe Weimert led JWP with 19 points, five rebounds and three steals. Cole Gunderson and Dylan Rinehart each added 12 points.
The Bulldogs trailed 33-20 at the break but shot 55 percent from the field. JWP also finished 5-for-8 from the free throw line.
The Bulldogs face Norwood Young America Thursday in Janesville.
JWP 68, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 59
Kobe Weimert set a career high for points for the third time this season with a 42-point performance Saturday in a 69-59 win over Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial in Lake Crystal.
The Bulldogs held just a 27-26 lead at halftime but went 18-for-29 from the free throw line to pull away in the second half. Cole Gunderson scored seven points and Ben Schrom added six.