FAIRMONT — The Waseca boys soccer team continued its hot roll this past Thursday on the road with a 3-1 win over Fairmont.
"We played a pretty complete game tonight. On the attack, we did a good job moving the ball in possession and did a great job creating shots and scoring chances," coach Terry Nafe said.
Waseca attacked the Fairmont defense early and often from the opening start. The Bluejays were able to net their first goal once Brandon Lopez put in a drove in a low ball from a corner kick. Fairmont goalkeeper Tyson Geerdes was able to punch it out but it ended up on junior Jay Lewer's chest who was able to put it in the back of the net to help Waseca strike first.
A few minutes later the Bluejays committed a foul that resulted in a penalty kick for the Cardinals. Fairmont's Kaleb Hoye was able to capitalize and score to tie the game at one apiece.
In the second half Waseca did a good job of controlling the possession and took the lead that began with Fairmont committing a foul. Senior defender Jose Martinez kicked a low-driven pass that found the right foot of Stephen Quintero was was able to knock it back into the left side of the goal.
The Bluejays maintained control the rest of the second half and put the exclamation point on the game after a Sage Lang goal. Lang stole a loose pass and scored easily into an open goal to make the score 3-1. Waseca put together 17 total shots on goal and Fairmont had eight.
"On defense, we were well organized and aggressively closed down space and pressured the ball. With leading scorer Jacob Hulscher out due to an injury, we had some guys step up and made big plays on the attack," Nafe said.
Waseca is now 8-4 overall and 7-3 in the Big South conference which puts them in second place. The boys play at home against St. Peter on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.