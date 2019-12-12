AUSTIN — It was an absolute shootout Tuesday night as the Bluejay girls hockey squad took a road trip to play Austin where they lost 13-5.
"Tonight’s game against Austin we couldn’t score on our chances in the first period and unfortunately Austin capitalized in the first period," coach Sarah Tollefson said. "In the second and third period, Waseca out played and out shot Austin but it was just too much of a lead to catch up. Jayde Pederson ended the game with a hat trick and we had two first time goal scorers, Emily Gordon and Madelyn Malecha. We continue to learn, get better and watch our young players start to fill some shoes for the team. Out team looks forward to playing Albert Lea on Thursday."
The Bluejay defense came out flat and allowed Austin to score seven goals in the first period. Austin's Mikiah Rumsey scored within two minutes of the first puck drop off an assist from Isikiyah Hemann. Austin was in the middle of a power play a few minutes later and Alexis Stich scored after receiving an assist from Kate Holtz to put them up 2-0. Holtz came back into the picture a few minutes later and had another assist as she passed to Jordyn McCormack who scored to extend the lead to 3-0. Holtz found the back of the net herself on the next Austin goal which came at the 13:11 mark that helped build a 4-0 lead.
McCormack stayed hot and scored her second goal of the night after receiving yet another assist from Holtz. Waseca got a power play opportunity and Emily Gordon scored the bluejays first goal of the evening off an assist from Tanika Johnson. Austin would go on to score twice more in the period off goals from Alexis Stich and McCormack who completed her hat trick after just 16 minutes of play. Holtz kept her foot on the gas and was on the assist end of both of the finals two goals in the first period.
Waseca showed more life in the second period as Jayde Pederson opened up with a goal on a power play after she received an assist from Tanika Johnson at the 7:38 mark. Holtz was all over the place and she scored her second goal of the evening off an assist from McCormack to make the score 8-2. Pederson scored another goal less than two minutes later off a pass from Whitnie Norton that cut the Austin lead to 8-3. Mikiah Rumsey closed out the period with an Austin goal that extended their lead to 9-3 after she slapped in a shot off of a pass from Samantha Krueger.
Holtz scored the first goal of the third period to become the second Austin player to have a hat trick Tuesday night. McCormack scored a couple minutes later for her fourth goal of the night and then surprisingly enough Holtz found the back of the net for her fourth goal of night which made the scored 12-3. Waseca stayed in attack mode and Pederson scored a goal to give herself a hat trick at the 10:29 mark. Emma Keith handled a pass from CeCe Huttemier and then scored one last Bluejay goal to make the score 12-5. A.J. Barrera scored Austin's last goal of the evening on a power play at the 14:57 mark to put the exclamation point on the game and complete the team's rout.
Bluejay goalie Timothea Volkmer was being attacked all night but still managed 19 saves after 32 shots on goal. Austin goalie Sarah Wangen put together 31 saves off of 26 shots on goal.
The team is sitting on a 0-9 record and will search for an answer to their struggles on Thursday night as they pay Minnesota River a visit at the LeSueur ice arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.