COACHES
Head coach: Jake Janike, 10th year coaching and 5th as head coach.
Assistant coaches: Ben Janike, 3rd year.
ROSTER
John Feeley, 9, 120 pounds
Elijah Biehn, 11
Jacob Root, 8
Kaeden Johnson, 10, 145 pounds
Slade Barnett, 8
Grant Cox, 11
Oliver O’Brien, 11, 152 pounds
Christian Rodriguez, 11, 160 pounds
Brooklynn Hicks, 12
Carter Ellis, 10, 170 pounds
Christopher Hopper, 12
Eduardo Trejo, 11
Payton Garza, 11, 195 pounds
Matthew Veroeven, 8
Lucas Selthun, 8
JD Delgado, 11, 285 pounds
Payten Haack, 11, 285 pounds
Josh Norman, 10, 285 pounds
KEY ATHLETES
Name, grade, 2020-21 record
John Feeley, 9, 18-14
Kaeden Johnson, 10, 10-3
Oliver O’Brien, 11, 26-7
Christian Rodriguez, 11, 23-7
Payton Garza, 11, 18-15
Jenaro Delgado Jr., 11, 15-12
The bolded wrestlers all qualified for the state preliminary rounds last season and are expected to have a great season this year. Their record from last season shows the dedication they have and how they are constantly trying to improve. The others are wrestlers that had a good season last year but just ran into quality competition last year in the section individual rounds.
PLAYERS TO KEEP YOUR EYE ON
All of the athletes that are returning have already had a little varsity experience. We do have some athletes that are new to us or returning after being gone for a period of time that will help our lineup. Our new wrestlers are:
Christopher Hopper, 12
Eduardo Trejo, 11
2020-21 RECAP
We finished the 2020-2021 season with a dual meet record of 11-17. These young men had to continuously get moved around to different weights so we could try our best to make a full lineup. We had multiple injuries that left open weights in the line-up. Six Bluejay wrestlers advanced from individual sections onto the state preliminary tournament at Redwood Falls. Those six wrestlers are John Feeley at 106 (record 18-14), Mason Gehloff at 120 (record 33-3), Luke Osweiler at 126 (record 21-4), Oliver O’Brien at 138 (record 26-7), Payton Garza at 182 (record 18-15) and JD Delgado at 285 (record 15-12). We were extremely excited as we beat wrestlers that we had lost to earlier in the season. In prelims, Mason Gehloff qualified to advance to the state championship. Mason finished with fourth place.
Our team is very young, however, we did graduate four seniors last season. Two of which were great captains and leaders for our team for the past two seasons. Always helping others, pushing them to become even better. Mason Gehloff and Luke Osweiler will be missed on the team, but they have achieved great things while in our wrestling room. Many other athletes are going to have to step-up and be ready to take over that leader role on the team.
2021-22 OUTLOOK
For the 2021-22 season I think that our outlook is great. We have many returning athletes that are very talented and will do well this season. However, I know already that we may have a few open weights in our roster. All of the other wrestlers are aware of this and are still going to give it 110 percent! We did get moved back to section one this season so we will see many new opponents.
COMPETITION
The competition in our conference and section is both very good. We will be wrestling with teams like Blue Earth, New Ulm, Marshall and Fairmont Martin County West in our conference. Those are all great teams that defeated us last season. Then in our new section, section one we will be wrestling against Kasson-Mantorville, Byron and Plainview-Elgin-Millville, who are all either ranked in the state or are teams that are consistently great. So our Waseca wrestlers know they need to perform at their best.