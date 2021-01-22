A scorching hot start to the season is continuing for Waseca sophomore forward Kyle Ahlschlager, who piled up six goals and three assists in Waseca's 12-4 victory at Fairmont on Thursday night.
Through three games this season, Ahlschlager has 10 goals and seven assists to already amass more than 50% of his point total last season, when he finished with 27 points in 25 games.
Charlie Huttemier also finished Thursday's game with three goals and two assists, while Griffen Krautkramer, Ben Moseley and Ben Zimmerman all scored a goal apiece. Playing the first two periods, Waseca goalie Ben Diedrich stopped 25 of Fairmont's 29 shots, before senior Noah Mealy stopped all eight shots sent his way in the third period.
Waseca will host Fairmont in the second game of the series Tuesday night.