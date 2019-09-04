WASECA — The Bluejay girls tennis team hosted the Hastings Raiders this past Thursday where they were defeated 7-0.

"Hastings is a good team top to bottom. Our singles players really played well and we lost some close sets. CeCe was the only one to win a set, after losing 6-0, 6-0 to the same girl last year. Taylor might have played her best of the season so far," coach Kyle Collins said.

In the singles competition Taylor Pfeifer lost to Anri Sakakibra 7-6, 6-1 and CeCe Huttemier fell to Amy Roach 6-2, 3-6, 10-3. In the No. 3 spot Tanika Johnson lost to Charlotte Kranz 6-4, 6-3. Sarah Robbins played in the last spot where she was defeated by Claire Keller 6-4, 6-1.

In the doubles competition Emily Farley and Nicola DeJager played in the No.1 spot and lost to Erika Henrichs and Skylar Tjomsland 6-2, 6-3. Hannah Potter and Ava Storjohann fell to Mya Green and Audrey Langworthy 6-1, 6-2. In the No.3 doubles spot Emilie Adamek and Grace Lapides lost to Jamie Friberg and Autumn Winkler 6-0, 6-3.

"Hastings was pretty good in doubles, and we struggled to find our rhythm against them. We are making small strides as far as getting more competitive," Collins said.

