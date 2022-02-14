JWP faces pair of losses to Randolph By STEPHEN MCDANIEL stephen.mcdaniel@apgsomn.com Girls Basketball: Randolph 51, JWP 39 Stephen McDaniel Author email Feb 14, 2022 Feb 14, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Boys Basketball: Randolph 71, JWP 43Riding high off a win over Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton went on the road to Randolph and fell 71-43 against the hosting Rockets and dropped to 11-8.The Bulldogs fell into a 16-point hole by halftime and couldn’t find a way to climb back out of it in the second half.Sophomore guard Landon Dimler led the way for JWP with a team-high 21 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals. Memphis James was the Bulldogs second leading scorer with eight points.Cole Schlueter added five points, Austin Westphal, Ryan Kronbach, Kaden Johnson and Josh Bengston all added two points each and Cody Quast added one point.The Bulldogs returned home to Janesville Friday night, but fell to the Rockets in a 12-point, 51-39 loss to drop to 6-17 overall.Senior guard Claire Adams led the Bulldogs in scoring with her team-high 13 points and was followed by Alexis Dahlberg with eight points.Faith Olson added seven points, Katie Olson added six points, Lilly Strauss added four points and Caitlin Kleve added one point. Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jwp Boys Basketball Jwp Girls Basketball Jwp Bulldogs Stephen McDaniel Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Waseca Junior Senior High School honor roll Who's Frosty? Week 4 clue Larry Draheim retiring from post office Water-related projects monopolizes council meeting Sen. Jasinski recovering from serious snowmobile crash Upcoming Events Feb 14 Stroke Support Group Mon, Feb 14, 2022 Feb 14 Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library Board Mon, Feb 14, 2022 Feb 14 Waseca Co. Ag. Society Mon, Feb 14, 2022 Feb 14 Waseca VFW Post 1642 Mon, Feb 14, 2022 Feb 15 Waseca County Board Tue, Feb 15, 2022 Submit an Event