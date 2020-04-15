Waseca Public Schools announced Wednesday the cancellation of junior high sports for the spring season.
Junior high spring sports practices were set to being March 30 and with Gov. Tim Walz’s extension of the stay-in-place order to May 4, there would be just one week of competition left following the nine required practices needed prior to competition.
Waseca joined a growing list of schools canceling the spring sports season for junior high. Mankato East, Mankato West, Owatonna, Faribault and New Prague have canceled the spring sports season for junior high.
Families and students will receive a full refund of activity fees. Checks will be mailed to families within two to three weeks.
Waseca Public Schools said that high school spring activities are not canceled at this time. The district continues to wait for guidance from the Minnesota State High School League and the state of Minnesota. Families will receive a partial refund if there are spring activities or they will receive a full refund if there are no spring activities.