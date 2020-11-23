Waseca added a match Friday against Byron to close out the season at Waseca Junior Senior High School.
The Bluejays (5-8, 5-5 Big South) invited the Bears (8-3, 7-3 Hiawatha Valley League) for one more match on the last day for fall sports in Minnesota following the announcement of Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order that curtailed youth sports.
Byron came away with a 25-17, 25-18, 25-14 sweep of Waseca to conclude the season.
Bluejays senior Camryn McQuery led the team with seven kills and Audrey Williams had four kills. Senior setter Megan Nelson finished with 15 assists. Senior Brooke Hayes and Jadyn Oslem finished with 10 digs. Haylee Sommers had a team-high three serving aces. Hayes and Nelson also had a serving ace.