Weather Alert

...SEVERAL INCHES OF SNOW EXPECTED SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT... .Snow will spread into southwest Minnesota late Saturday morning and reach western Wisconsin during the mid-afternoon hours Saturday. The snow will end late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. A widespread band of 3 to 6 inches of snow is expected to fall along and south of a line from Appleton, to Saint Cloud, to the northern Twin Cities metro in Minnesota and from New Richmond to Bloomer in Wisconsin. Within this area, a band of 6 to 7 inches of snow will be possible from Redwood Falls, to Mankato and Red Wing. An upgrade to a Winter Storm Warning may be needed across this region if confidence in expected snowfall amounts this high increases. Travel impacts are likely as roads become snow covered Saturday afternoon and evening. Slow down and allow for extra time to reach your destination. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 3 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, with isolated accumulations of up to 7 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to 3 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&