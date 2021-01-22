As soon as Kyreese Willingham came back down to earth from an alley oop via classmate Ryan Dufault, Waseca was fully firing on all cylinders.
The forceful slam put Waseca up by 19 with six minutes still to go in the first half. The lead only grew from there as highlight plays coupled with hot shooting helped the Bluejays (3-0, 1-0 Big South East) to an 80-39 win in their Big South Conference opener over the St. Peter Saints (1-2, 0-2 Big South East) Friday night in Waseca.
“We did really well this game. We stepped it up on defense, we passed the ball around, we had good ball movement, we were playing really well as a team,” said the senior forward Willingham who finished with 19 points. “We looked good tonight.”
St. Peter limited turnovers and moved the ball efficiently to force Waseca to defend for chunks of time. The Bluejays’ size and athleticism ultimately won out.
Waseca jumped out to an 11-3 lead with senior forward Andrew Morgan carrying the load early on with plenty of point paints. He finished with a game-high 21 points and had a double-double with 10 rebounds.
The Saints’ attention drew inward, opening up the perimeter for Waseca’s wings. Senior guard Zach Hoehn had the hot hand, hitting three of his four triples in the first half. He finished with 14 points.
The top-ranked Bluejays took a 46-26 halftime lead.
“Two of the things we always talk about every day is offensively, making sure the ball moves well. Whoever’s open gets the basketball,” said Waseca coach Seth Anderson. “That’s one of the things we talk about every day in practice: ‘Who’s open? Who’s the next guy open?’ Who’s the next guy open?’”
Double teams in the paint allowed Waseca to drive and kick for good looks.
Nine Bluejays scored, including three in double figures. Senior forward Matt Seberson added 11 points.
St. Peter was led by senior guard Ethan Grant. He had 10 of his 11 points in the first half. Junior guard Shea Hildebrandt had all eight of his points in the second half.
“St. Peter always moves the ball so well on offense. They always pass and cut and screen. They’ve always given us issues trying to defend them over the past few years,” Anderson said. “They have a lot of smart kids who are well-coached. They just don’t beat themselves very often. Luckily for us, we defended well, we rebounded well and for the first time we shot the ball well tonight. When you shoot the ball well it makes everything else look good.”
Waseca extended its win streak over St. Peter to 10, as well as its home streak in the series to eight.
Waseca plays the second of a four-game homestand 7:30 p.m. Tuesday vs. Class AAA No. 6 Marshall (3-0, 2-0 Big South West). The Tigers have won each game by 20 or more.
Waseca and Marshall split last season's series with each side winning at home.
St. Peter stays on the road 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Worthington (1-1, 1-1 Big South West). The Trojans opened with a 54-49 home loss to Luverne before bouncing back 60-50 Friday at Pipestone.
Scoring
St. Peter: Ethan Grant 11, Shea Hildebrandt 8, Josh Robb 8, Carter Wendroth 5, Bennett Olson 3, Kendall Nicolai 2, Vinny Guappone 2
Waseca: Andrew Morgan 21, Kyreese Willingham 19, Zach Hoehn 14, Matt Seberson 11, Ryan Dufault 8, Tave Ball 2, Dravyn Spies 2, Elijah Breck 2, Preston Mansfield 1