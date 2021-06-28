The Waseca Braves had their three-game winning streak snapped by Waterville on Sunday evening as sprinkles fell to the ground and half-priced cheap beer flowed from the taps at William J. Grose Field. With the loss, the Braves’ record stands at a respectable 6-4 through their first 10 games of the season.
The pitchers from both dugouts flourished the crowd of some 100 or more spectators through six innings as kids played pickle beyond the bleachers and cottonwood seeds hung in stasis due to all of the humidity.
Waseca pitcher Cam Madsen limited the robust Waterville offense to two runs on seven hits through the game’s first six frames, striking out two while issuing three walks. The Braves’ offense, which sputtered all game, was held hitless until Kyle Waugh launched a home run to dead centerfield to lead off the fifth inning, giving them a 1-0 lead.
However, the game escaped the grasp of Waseca beginning in the seventh inning when Waterville added five runs to their total, four coming off the bat of Dalton Grose who connected for a grandslam that soared over the fence in left-center. Grose would later add two more RBIs in the eighth inning as Waterville extended their lead to 11-2.
Waseca now owns a team batting average of .256 and ERA of 4.23 following their loss, which is right on par with that of their opponents (.258 and 4.07, respectively). Rob Meidl leads the team in batting average at .438 with Kelvin Nelson leading the team in ERA at 1.64 with a 37/4 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
The Braves return to action on Wednesday when they will face off against Eagle Lake. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Tink Larson Community Field.
TINK LARSON RECOGNIZED
Play Ball! Minnesota and the Minnesota All Sport Alliance recognized Tink Larson on Sunday, June 20 during a brief ceremony at Target Field to celebrate his “lifetime achievements in coaching.”
Larson has served as a volunteer assistant coach for the Minnesota State University, Mankato baseball team since 2009 and compiled a record of 420-280 to go along with the 1990 Class A state championship during his time as the head coach at Waseca High School. He’s also headed the Braves as well as the Waseca legion and VFW teams over the years.
KELVIN NELSON RESIGNS
Kelvin Nelson has resigned as head varsity baseball coach at Waseca High School the Waseca County News has learned.
Nelson took over the Bluejays’ program in the spring of 2017 and accumulated a record of 14-62 over the course of his four seasons at the helm.