All season long, the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms have gone through opponent after opponent with relative ease in their undefeated run. Friday night, the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers put up one of the biggest fights the Blossoms have seen all season with Blooming Prairie continuing its undefeated streak with a 42-20 win.
The big reason why the Blossoms continued their win streak was thanks to their offense that came out of the half firing on all cylinders.
Blooming Prairie quarterback Drew Kittleson and running back Tyler Archer were the spark plugs off the offense.
Kittleson went 20-for-28 through the air with 169 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding 58 yards on the ground off seven attempts. Archer had 28 carries and posted 242 yards on the ground which was good for an outstanding 8.64 yards per carry.
Out of its six scoring drives, the Blossoms scored four touchdowns in the second half with Kittleson throwing for two of his touchdowns to Colin Jordison for five yards and Carson Brennecke for nine yards. Kittleson also added a 9-yard rushing touchdown, followed by Cole Wangen punching the ball in from the goal line for his second touchdown of the day.
On NRHEG’s end, the Panthers put up two of its three scoring drives in the second half.
Quarterback Tyrone Wilson fired a strike to Bo Budach for a 7-yard touchdown in response to Kittleson’s rushing touchdown. Running back Andrew Philips, who also had himself a day on the ground with 139 yards and a touchdown on 16 attempts, broke off a 62-yard rushing touchdown near the end of the game.
“We did a lot of great things, specifically running the ball,” said NRHEG head coach Marc Kruger. “Andrew Phillips had another great game. We just need to put a whole game together.”
Blooming Prairie’s offense put up a total of 552 yards on 81 plays with a majority of it coming it's 422 rushing yards. NRHEG ran nearly half the amount of plays, recorded half the amount of yardage and finished with half the amount of points as the Blossoms. The Panthers had 242 total offensive yards on 43 plays.
With its undefeated streak increased to 7-0 on the season, Blooming Prairie goes on the road Wednesday to play the Medford Tigers in hopes of closing the season with a perfect 8-0 record.
NRHEG gets to close out its regular season at home Wednesday when the Panthers host Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.