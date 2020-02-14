Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton bounced back from two straight losses with a 53-48 win over New Ulm Cathedral Thursday in Janesville.
Mandy Gruis and Amanda Sack reached double figures in scoring for the Bulldogs (6-17, 4-6 Valley) with each scoring 10 points. Sack added six rebounds, two assists and three steals. Gruis had four rebounds and two steals.
Madi Loken and Hailie Wheelock each had seven points for JWP, which led 31-24 at halftime. Loken had six rebounds while Wheelock pulled down four rebounds.
The Bulldogs finish up the regular season Friday in Janesville against Hope Academy.