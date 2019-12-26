The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva boys basketball team faced a nail biting loss on Friday night as they fell to United South Central 57-56 after leading at halftime 36-25.
NRHEG boys basketball defeated by slim margin to United South Central
"We couldn't have started a game much better and played a very good first half. I thought our defense was very good and forced them into tough shots," coach Isaiah Lundberg said. "On offense we had 3 turnovers which was huge for us since it has been an issue. We did a good job of adjusting to them switching up defenses and finding ways to attack them and score. We had good balanced scoring in the first half and were lead by Tory Christenson with 12, followed by Lonnie Wilson with 8, and Daxter Lee with 7. I loved the energy and effort we had in the first half and throughout the whole game."
Lonnie Wilson led the team with 17 points and Tory Christenson followed up with 13 of his own. Kordell Schlaak contributed eight and Daxter posted seven in the teams loss. Ashton Johnson and Jaxon Beck each had three while Jack Olson recorded five.
"The second half we had the lead to 40-27 and then we started to force passes and turn the ball over which we didn't do in the first half. In the second half we had 14 turnovers which really hurt us," Lundberg said. "Our defense was good, especially after we got into some foul trouble with some key guys. We did get down by 3 at 54-51, when Lonnie Wilson hit a bit 3 to tie it. We were all tied up at 56 with under 20 seconds left when AJ Kloos took a drive to the basket and was fouled with 3 seconds left and he hit 1-2 at the line. We did get a shot off from 3 for the win, but just missed. Loved our effort and fight in my players."
USC's Riley Staloch had 15 and Adam Stenzel had 13 during the close victory. AJ Kloos posted a team leading 20 points and Ethan Dallamn recorded five points. Colten Quade and Ethan Bushlack each had two points.
The boys continue searching for their first victory and are currently 0-7. The team will look to turn things around this Friday as they compete in the Bethany Lutheran Holiday tournament against Fairmont.
Reach Sports reporter Shafin Khan at 507-835-4283.
©Copyright 2019 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.