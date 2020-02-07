A furious second-half comeback came up short Friday for New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva in a 79-74 loss to United South Central in Wells.
The Panthers (3-19, 1-10 Gopher) fell behind by 28 at halftime but cut the deficit to three late in the second half before the Rebels (9-10, 5-5 Gopher) sank some free throws to put the game away.
“In the second half we looked like a totally different offensive team,” NRHEG head coach Isaiah Lundberg said. “We got the ball up the floor quicker and got some layups and hit six 3-pointers, which is big for us and hasn’t been there this year.”
Porter Peterson led the way for the Panthers with 18 points. Lonnie Wilson scored 16 points and Kordell Schlaak finished with 14.
NRHEG, however, had a tough time slowing down USC’s AJ Kloos, who finished with 36 points. Kloos scored 21 of those points in the first half. Ethan Dallman added 18 and Riley Staloch had 15 points. The Rebels hit seven 3-pointers in the first half.
The Panthers face Bethlehem Academy Tuesday in New Richland. NRHEG beat the Cardinals 67-66 back on Jan. 10 in Faribault.