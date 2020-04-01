Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton senior Kobe Weimert wasn’t always a great 3-point shooter.
In fact, in eighth grade he shot what he calls a knuckleball, which is hard to believe considering he’s leaving with the career record for 3-pointers in Bulldogs program history.
The summer after eighth grade Weimert became even more a gym rat, determined to fix his jump shot.
“It wouldn’t have happened if (head coach) Nick (James) didn’t put me in the gym and fix my form,” Weimert said.
Weimert’s 3-point shot started to feel automatic following that summer in the gym where he worked on James to correct his follow through and create backspin. And with that outside shot, Weimert became a far more dangerous offensive threat.
Weimert will leave JWP as the career leader in nearly every offensive category and perhaps had the biggest single impact as an individual player in the area. For those reasons, Weimert is the Waseca County News All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
“If you take him off our roster, we’re a totally different team,” James said.
Weimert averaged an area-high 21 points a game, nearly five rebounds a game, 4.5 assists a game and 4.4 steals per game. He rarely left the court and teammates looked to him to provide a spark for the team.
A prime example of his ability to spark his team came against Le Sueur-Henderson. The Bulldogs trailed the Giants by 15 at halftime but Weimert and the team rallied in the second half to win by 15 points.
“I got everybody going,” Weimert said. “Once I got going and everyone else got hot, we won by 15. We just outworked them as a team.”
JWP hung its hat on outworking teams as it finished with a 13-15 record, nearly doubling its win total from the previous season.
Weimert holds the record for points in a single season, steals in a single season, career assists, career steals and is the all-time leading scorer in school history. Along the way this season he set the most points scored in a game three times, including twice in one week. He scored 42 points against Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial in a 68-59 win. Earlier that week he scored 39 against Alden-Conger in a 64-54 overtime win.
Humble by nature and unselfish nearly to a fault, Weimert realized in his senior season he had to assert himself more offensively rather than defer as often.
“There was a little bit of a mentality change,” James said. “He was one of those who wanted to try to get the other players involved. It was almost too much last year. We weren’t making the plays that we needed to. He kind of took it as a challenge.”
Weimert hasn’t shied away from the hard work needed to become the player he has. Each of the past four seasons he’s been part of the 10,000 shot club where players make 10,000 shots during the summer. He’s the only senior from the squad to have done it all four years, James said.
As a defender Weimert played atop JWP’s zone defense and created havoc with his wingspan to clog passing lanes. He also deflected entry passes and picked up steals for easy layups on the other end.
Teammates noticed his work ethic in games and in practice and they tried to follow suit.
“Teammates kind of bought into the mentality,” James said. “I was happy with our effort. They all worked hard.”
It’s honor to hold as many school records as he does, Weimert said, but he’d be just as pleased to see them broken in the coming years.
“I hope these up and coming classes, like (eighth-grader) Landon Dimler, I hope he breaks every single one and more,” Weimert said.