Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton snapped a three-game skid Monday with a 55-41 win over Cleveland in the Valley Conference Showcase in Janesville.
Mandy Gruis led the Bulldogs (4-15, 3-5 Valley) with 18 points. Amanda Sack scored nine and Emma Johnson had six points.
JWP fell behind 11-2 early before going on a 15-1 run en route to a 27-20 halftime lead.
“We’re making shots,” Bulldogs head coach Eric Thomson said. “That’s been our thing. We get good shots if we don’t turn it over.”
JWP has found its touch on 3-pointers, too, averaging around 42 percent from beyond the arc.
The Bulldogs will continue play in the Valley Conference Showcase Thursday against Nicollet/Mankato Loyola at 7 p.m. at Mankato Loyola.