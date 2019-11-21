The Waseca girls gymnastics team will participate in their first meet of the season on Tuesday, December 3rd at Kasson-Mantorville elementary school. The Bluejays are representing two captains this year in senior Maddy Reyes and junior Emily Farley.

Reyes is rehabbing through an ankle injury she previously suffered but is excited for the season to get underway this winter. Reyes two goals for the season are to recover from her ankle injury and to perform at a higher level this year. As a senior Reyes says her favorite memory is building impactful relationships within the team and that she enjoys the Christmas party the team has put on in the past. Reyes is also looking forward to graduation and wants to study elementary education in her future.

Emily Farley is originally from Waseca and this summer she worked in the off season by weightlifting to get stronger for this upcoming season. Farley also plays tennis but says gymnastics is her favorite of the two. A personal goal of hers this year is to improve her overall skills and says that striving to be the best she can possibly be helps to motivate her.

Maddy Reyes Favorites

Favorite movie: Stick It

Favorite place she's visited: Going to Missouri this past summer

Favorite food: Kraft mac and cheese

Biggest fan: My mom

Favorite athlete: Sean Johnson

Role model: My mom probably because she's the hardest worker I've ever met

Emily Farley's Favorite's

Biggest fan: My parents

Favorite movie: Knotting Hill

Favorite place she's ever visited: Zion national park in Utah

Favorite athlete: Laurie Hernandez

Role models: My mom 

Favorite food: Popcorn

