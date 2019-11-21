The Waseca girls gymnastics team will participate in their first meet of the season on Tuesday, December 3rd at Kasson-Mantorville elementary school. The Bluejays are representing two captains this year in senior Maddy Reyes and junior Emily Farley.
Reyes is rehabbing through an ankle injury she previously suffered but is excited for the season to get underway this winter. Reyes two goals for the season are to recover from her ankle injury and to perform at a higher level this year. As a senior Reyes says her favorite memory is building impactful relationships within the team and that she enjoys the Christmas party the team has put on in the past. Reyes is also looking forward to graduation and wants to study elementary education in her future.
Emily Farley is originally from Waseca and this summer she worked in the off season by weightlifting to get stronger for this upcoming season. Farley also plays tennis but says gymnastics is her favorite of the two. A personal goal of hers this year is to improve her overall skills and says that striving to be the best she can possibly be helps to motivate her.
Maddy Reyes Favorites
Favorite movie: Stick It
Favorite place she's visited: Going to Missouri this past summer
Favorite food: Kraft mac and cheese
Biggest fan: My mom
Favorite athlete: Sean Johnson
Role model: My mom probably because she's the hardest worker I've ever met
Emily Farley's Favorite's
Biggest fan: My parents
Favorite movie: Knotting Hill
Favorite place she's ever visited: Zion national park in Utah
Favorite athlete: Laurie Hernandez
Role models: My mom
Favorite food: Popcorn