Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton continued rolling Monday with a 25-23, 21-25, 30-28, 25-23 victory over Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman in Janesville.
The Bulldogs (5-2) picked up their third straight victory and fought through adversity to maintain the winning streak.
“Fighting through adversity and not giving up is a new development for us and I am very proud of the girls for succeeding with that,” JWP head coach Jessica Keenan said. “We struggled with our passes tonight and didn't make the smartest choices when we were out of system, which led to our tight game.”
The Bulldogs played without starting outside hitter Sydney Gahlon, which meant a new rotation without having practiced it prior to the match. Junior Claire Adams stepped up to lead the team with 14 kills and 19 assists. Sophomore Jessa Westphal and junior Alexa Cords added eight kills each.
Junior libero Andra Armstrong led JWP with 15 digs and five ace serves. The Bulldogs had 15 ace serves with junior Mara Richardson tallying four, Adams had three and Cords finished with three. Richardson also had 17 assists and seven kills.
The Jaguars (1-4) fell for the third consecutive match.
JWP faces Cleveland Thursday in Janesville.