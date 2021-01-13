VARSITY LINEUP
106 — Elijah Biehn, sophomore/John Feeley, 8th
113 — Kaeden Johnson, freshman
120 — Mason Gehloff, senior/Grant Cox, freshman
126 — Open
132 — Luke Osweiler, senior
138 — Oliver O’Brien, sophomore
145 — Christian Rodriguez, sophomore
152 — Brandon Lopez, senior
160 — Open
170 — Open
182 — Payton Garza, sophomore
195 — Open
220 — Bruck Kuhns, senior
185 — JD Delgado, sophomore
2021 SCHEDULE
Jan. 16 — vs. Westfield, New Ulm, 2 p.m.
Jan. 19 — at Blue Earth Area, Pipestone, 5 p.m.
Jan. 22 — at Hutchinson, Minnewaska Area, 5 p.m.
Jan. 26 — at St. Peter, Worthington, 5 p.m.
Jan. 29 — at Marshall, Windom, 5 p.m.
Feb. 4 — vs. Redwood Valley, St. James Area, 5 p.m.
Feb. 9 — vs. Le Sueur-Henderson, W-E-M/J-W-P, 5 p.m.
Feb. 11 — at Luverne, Pipestone Area, 5 p.m.
Feb. 16 — vs. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, Windom, 5 p.m.
Feb. 18 — at Fairmont Area/Martin County West, Blue Earth Area, 5 p.m.
Feb. 23 — at S. James Area, Luverne, 5 p.m.
Feb. 25 — vs. St. Peter, Tri-City United, 5 p.m.
March 2 — at New Ulm, Redwood Valley, 5 p.m.
March 6 — at Fairmont/Martin County West, Jackson County Central, 10 a.m., Martin County West