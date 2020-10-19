MONTGOMERY — The NRHEG boys and girls cross country teams wrapped up their respective seasons at the Section 2-A competition last week.
Of the two, the boys were the only one to qualify as a team and finished a respectable 11th of 18 teams as the massive event held at Montgomery National Golf Club on Tuesday, Oct. 16.
Daniel Nydegger snuck into the top 25 and led the Panthers with an 18:47.2, finishing just a fraction of a second ahead of 25th-place Cohen Stura (18:47.8). Teammate Jacob Karl rounded out the top 50 with a 19:53 and was followed by qualifying teammates Tylar Malakowsky (20:15, 64th), Conner Nelson (20:52.2, 77th) and Samuel Christensen (21:02, 83rd).
The girls finished just one runner shy for qualifying as a team and were led by Quinn Vanmaldeghem’s ninth place finish at 21:40.2. Teammate Torri Vaale ended just outside the top 20 with a 21:57 while teammates Anna Petsinger (24:23) and Olivia Kofstad (28:00) ended in 63rd and 109th, respectively.