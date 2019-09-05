STEWARTVILLE — The New-Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva cross country team headed to Stewartville to compete in its first meet of the year where the boys team took 13th and the girls did not place after not fielding a full team.
Daniel Nydegger finished in 13th for the Panthers with a time of 18:57 and Caden Riewer finished behind him in 48th place clocking in at 20:17. Addison Deyle finished in third among the boys in 69th place at 20:52. Gavin Anderson came in 121st place with a time of 22:55 and Matthew Mueller rounded out the boys team with a time of 25:51.
In the girls meet Micaela Vaale came in 48th place with a time of 24:43 and Torri Vaale finished closed behind in 60th place after she timed in at 25:34. Annabelle Petsinger rounded out the third spot for the girls as she took home 80th place finishing with a time of 26:26.