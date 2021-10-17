Just one week removed from a decisive 38-7 Homecoming victory over New Ulm, the Bluejays offense one-upped themselves while on the road Friday night, as Waseca rolled past the hosting Worthington Trojans 49-6 to improve to 6-1 on the season.
From start to finish, Worthington struggled to keep up with a Waseca offense that was clicking on all cylinders. In the end, the Bluejays racked up 338 total yards behind 193 yards on the ground and 145 yards in the air. On their own, the ground game and the pass game both outperformed the Trojans total offense with Worthington only recording 121 total yards with one lone touchdown.
Part of the reason why Waseca’s offense was able to thrive against Worthington was the dynamic play of junior quarterback Oliver O’Brien, who tallied all of the Bluejays’ 145 passing yards off eight completions on 15 attempts, throwing for two touchdowns and one interception in the process.
O’Brien was able to slice through Worthington’s defense through the air with help from Isaac Potter, who had a 35-yard touchdown reception that played into his two receptions for 66 yards, Max Neaves, who caught one pass that went for a 10-yard touchdown, and John Lang, who hauled in three receptions for 66 yards.
While the junior quarterback had a nice showing in the air, he had an even nicer showing in Waseca’s ground game. O’Brien had 15 rushing attempts that went for 130 yards and a touchdown, which had him as one of three Bluejays that found the end zone on the ground.
Senior running back Mason DeKruif opened up the game for Waseca with a 7-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter, with O’Brien following that up with a 26-yard rushing touchdown. Later in the third quarter, DeKruif scored again off a 5-yard run.
Sophomore quarterback Armando Balderas saw some playing time late in the game, and he made the most of it, capping the Bluejays day off offensively with a 4-yard rushing touchdown.
Outside of the offense, running back Kaeden Johnson made a big play on special teams early in the third quarter for the Bluejays. The sophomore fielded a punt and returned it 44 yards for a touchdown.
On the opposite end, Worthington struggled to keep up with Waseca, as the Bluejays defense establishing a presence in the backfield and with its secondary.
The Trojans quarterback got sacked three times by the Bluejays defensive line with senior Derek Baaken, junior Brendan Brown and sophomore Shane Engel-Mueller all tallying a sack.
In the air, O’Brien evened out the intercepts after throwing for one, but also coming down with one as a defensive back. Freshman defensive back Damarius Russell helped Waseca win the interception battle with one of his own.
Waseca returns home Wednesday as the Bluejays look to close the regular season out 7-1 when they host Laverne.