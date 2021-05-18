Baseball
MCW 13, JWP 9
Four errors and 10 runs allowed in the fourth inning sunk the Bulldogs during their attempt to take down the Mavericks Monday evening.
Freshman Ty Melchior threw three innings of one-hit, scoreless ball in relief for JWP.
Jack Morsching led the Bulldogs offensively with two doubles and two RBIs.
NRHEG 8, WEM 4
Kordell Schlaak provided a solid outing on the mound for the Panthers as they were able to take down the Buccaneers Monday evening. Schlaak tossed a complete game and didn't allow an earned run while striking out two to earn the win.
NRHEG managed seven hits — all singles — and drew five walks as a team, which, when coupled with WEM's eight errors, helped them pick up the victory.
Golf
Panther Open
Golfers from Waseca, JWP and NRHEG were among those competing during the nine-school Panther Open tournament hosted by NRHEG at the Waseca Country Club Monday afternoon.
The Waseca boys finished third overall with a team score of 347, while JWP (362) and NRHEG (405) came in fifth and ninth, respectively.
Griffin Seifert led the Bluejays and finished two off the medalist position with a 76. Cody Vagts (86), Dominic Langager (92) and Ethan Adams (93) rounded out the team's top four.
Logan Thell (82) earned top honors for the Bulldogs and finished tied for ninth overall. Steven Dimmel (87), Ethan Moravec (95) and Carter Miller (98) also registered scores for JWP.
Porter Peterson (88) led the Panthers and finished tied for 20th. Nash Howe (102), Carter Stenzel (104) and Dylan Loken (111) rounded out the team's top four.
Waseca finished second with a 417 and JWP came in fourth with a 428 during the girls' portion of the tournament.
Bluejay Megan Nelson once again earned medalist honors with an 84, five strokes ahead of second place finisher Mia Hansen from St. Peter. Katrina Fuller (103), Mia Kanewischer (106) and Miranda Breck (124) finished among the team's top four.
Bulldogs Kirsten Thell (98) and Taylor Rinehart (100) finished eighth and ninth overall, respectively, while Dani Gerdts (114) and Kiya Erler (116) rounded out the team's scoring.
NRHEG did not qualify for placement as a team and Grace Wilken led the Panthers with a 114.
Softball
WEM 4, NRHEG 1
The Buccaneers took over first place in the Gopher Conference standings following their win over the Panthers Monday afternoon.
Sophie Stork pitched seven innings and struck out eight, however, the NRHEG bats remained quiet all game. The team managed only two hits on the day, one each coming off the bat of Brenna Sommer and Faith Nielsen.
"We had our chances to win this game," Panther coach Wendy Schultz said. "We had a few miscues that ended up with WEM runners advancing and scoring. The girls had quite a few good, hard hits but WEM's defense made the plays."
Tennis
Waseca 5, Austin 2
The Bluejays picked up a big win over the Packers Monday afternoon in Austin.
Tyler Jellum (6-1, 6-1) and Jacari Jellum (6-0, 6-0) picked up wins during singles play while the duos of Earl Hansen/Ben Diedrich (6-1, 6-0), Dahminik Deutsch/Luke Osweiler (6-3, 6-1) and Oliver Rohwer/Ahmed Farooq (6-1, 6-1) swept doubles action.