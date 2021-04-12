FRIDAY, APRIL 9
Baseball
JWP 10, Blooming Prairie 9, F/8
The Bulldogs (1-0) started off their season in dramatic fashion last Friday evening by taking down the Awesome Blossoms (0-1) on a walk-off sacrifice fly by Kelton Erler to score Karson Lindsay. Lindsay finished 2-for-4 on the day and scored four runs, while Erler added a single and one run.
Alex Miller led Blooming Prairie on the mound and at the plate, pitching five innings and striking out three in addition to accumulating two hits and two RBI. Drew Kittelson doubled and also brought in an RBI.
"Both teams had lots of chances to take control of this game," Blooming Prairie coach Matt Kittelson said. "We left way too many runners in scoring position today. That can't happen. Overall, for the first game in two years, we did a lot of good things. Obviously, we have lots to improve on and that is our focus right now."
Loyola Catholic 16, NRHEG 14
The bats were out in full force in Mankato Friday night as the Crusaders (1-0) scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat the Panthers (0-1). The two teams combined for 26 hits and 25 walks in the game.
Daxter Lee led the Panthers offensively, going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. Cody Stenzel and Alex Dobberstein drove in three and four runs, respectively, with each accumulating three hits. Kordell Schlaak also gathered three hits and drew two walks.
Softball
Blooming Prairie 10, JWP 0, F/5
The Awesome Blossoms (1-0) struck early and often, taking down the Bulldogs (0-1) in swift fashion last Friday night.
Abby Tarrant took the rubber for JWP and struck out seven Blooming Prairie batters. Kiya Erler and Dani Gerdts each went 1-for-2 at the plate with a single.
NRHEG 5, Bethlehem Academy 4
A two-run single off the bat of Sophie Stork in the bottom of the seventh inning pushed the Panthers (1-0) past the Cardinals (0-1) last Friday night. NRHEG had four hits on the night, including a triple by Brenlee Knudson in the second inning.
Track and Field
St. Peter meet
Waseca's Marcus Hansen set a new school record with his throw of 59-feet-4-inches during the boys shot put event last Friday afternoon.
The Bluejays girls took home first place overall with a final score of 83.5, more than 20 points ahead of second-place finisher St. Peter. Gabby Rodriguez (100-meter), Evelyn O'Brien (400-meter), Ella Dufault (1,600-meter), and Sydney Ludwig (pole vault) individually took home gold, while Waseca also won the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x800-meter relays as a team.
On the boys side, the Bluejays finished second with a score of 59. In addition to his record-setting shot put toss, Hansen also finished first overall in the discus throw with a distance of 143-feet-9-inches.
"[We had a] good meet in tough conditions. [The] kids worked hard and did great," Waseca track and field coach David Abel said after the meet.