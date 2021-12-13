The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs boys basketball is hitting their stride early on in the season with a 60-56 win over United South Central and an 84-63 win over Sibley East.
The Bulldogs started off by trailing to USC 33-23 at halftime before flipping the script in the second half and outsourcing the Trojans 37-23 to earn the 60-56 victory.
Landon Dimler and Kaden Johnson recorded 14 points each with Dimler also posting team-highs 10 assists, nine rebounds and three blocks while tying for first in steals with Austin Westphal and Memphis James with all three recording three total.
Cole Schlueter also added 11 points, James and Ryan Kronbach added eight points, Cody Quast added three points and Eli Blaisdell added two.
The Bulldogs followed up the close win over the Trojans with a big win over Sibley East behind a first half blowout.
By the end of the first buzzer, they led the Wolverines 45-28 and outscored them 39-35 in the second half en route to their 84-63 win.
Dimler was the hot hand for JWP, scoring 32 points while shooting 13-for-19 from the field and 4-for-5 on three point attempts. On top of that, the sophomore recorded a team-high 12 rebounds and six assists.
James added 17 points, eight rebounds, three steals and one assist. Schlueter had 13 points, six rebounds and one assist.
The Bulldogs return home Tuesday night when they host Waseca before going on the road to Hayfield on Friday.