Waseca doesn’t mind scoring in the 30s as long as it leads to a victory.
That’s all the fifth-seeded Bluejays needed Wednesday in a 38-22 victory over fourth-seeded Pelican Rapids in the Class 2A quarterfinals at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
No. 12-ranked Waseca (25-6) handed the fifth-ranked Vikings (29-1) their first loss of the season and their lowest point total. It’s the 13th time this season the Bluejays have held an opponent to a new season low point total.
“We’re perfectly fine scoring in the 30s,” Waseca senior Hannah Potter said. “It’s our game, that’s what we’re used to.”
The Bluejays aren’t as used to seeing shots not fall, which they experienced in the first half. Waseca went 5 of 19 from the field, including just 2 of 10 on 3-pointers but went into halftime with a 13-11 lead thanks to a Camryn McQuery putback as time expired.
Eventually those shots started falling in the second half. Potter, who scored a game-high 12 points, hit three 3-pointers in the second half. The Bluejays went 5-for-9 on 3s in the second half for 55 percent and finished 7 of 16 for 43.8 percent from the field.
“It didn’t feel good not seeing them fall but I knew I just had to keep shooting them,” Potter said. “It’s a new space so you have to get used to the environment. Once they started falling, it just gave me more confidence to keep shooting.”
Potter made two 3-pointers in the midst of a 10-0 run that gave Waseca a 34-20 lead with 5 minutes, 19 seconds left to play. Pelican Rapids had just one more field goal the rest of the way.
“I think they played a very good 2-3 zone,” Vikings head coach Brian Korf said. “They packed it in and wanted to take away our inside game.”
Pelican Rapids shot 20 percent from the field for the game and made just two 3-pointers. Greta Tollefson led the team with nine points and 10 rebounds. Anna Stephenson added seven points.
The Bluejays mixed in man-to-man defense for stretches against the Vikings and even despite a slow first half, felt good about the game.
“As long as we’re defending, we’re in the game,” Waseca head coach Joan Conway said. “I’m sure it looked awful or hard from the outside but we felt confident.”
Rachel Breck and Jaden Hiller each had six points for the Bluejays. Breck led the team with nine rebounds and Potter pulled down seven.
Waseca moves on to face top-seeded Rochester Lourdes (28-2) Friday at 6 p.m. at Williams Arena. The No. 1-ranked Eagles defeated Concordia Academy 71-55 in their quarterfinal game. Rochester Lourdes beat the Bluejays 64-59 Dec. 3 in Rochester.
In the other quarterfinal games, Providence Academy defeated No. 2-ranked and second-seeded Sauk Centre 47-42 and Duluth Marshall beat third-seeded and No. 4-ranked New London-Spicer 60-56.