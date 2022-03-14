When the Waseca Bluejays and the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers met on the court at the very end of the regular season, they gave a preview of their eventual matchup in the opening round of the Section 2AA playoffs.
After winning 70-66 the first time around, the Bluejays defended their court once more and defeated the Panthers 69-64 to advance to the Section 2AA quarterfinals against Maple River.
According to NRHEG head coach Isaiah Lundberg, the Panthers had some issues with turnovers and seeing some shots close to the hoop not falling and it put them into a 32-18 hole at halftime.
Meanwhile, the Bluejays were having one of their best halves of basketball all season, which was highlighted by a 16-point half from freshman guard Damarius Russell.
The Panthers sunk deeper into the hole to start the second half, but began to climb their way out of the whole and brought the game within single digits a few times before making it a five point game.
A turnover helped Waseca pull ahead and despite another late push to tie, time wasn’t on the Panthers side and sealed their fate of an early end to the season while the Bluejays move onto the quarterfinals.
Waseca was led by Russell, who finished the night with a game-high 30 points and was followed in double digits by senior forward Elijah Breck with 16 points and four rebounds.
Parker Link and Isaac Potter added eight points each, along with four steals and three assists for Potter and two assists and a steal by Link. Shaun Hulscher added five points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals. Carter McQuery added two points and four rebounds.
Seniors Porter Peterson and Tyrone Wilson closed out their final basketball games in a NRHEG jersey by leading the Panthers with 22 points and 13 rebounds for Wilson and 20 points and five rebounds for Peterson.
Daxter Lee added 18 points, Jack Olson had two points and six rebounds and Jaxon Beck had two points.
The Panthers were also forced to say farewell to their senior core of Porter Peterson, Tyrone Wilson, Jack Olson, Jaxon Beck and Ben Schoenrock.
“I just want to finish with how proud I am of not only my seniors for their hard work, but also for this team that never quit at any point during the season in games and always found a way to get back into games and usually took the lead in these situations,” Lundberg said.