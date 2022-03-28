Sophie Stork - All-Conference, All-Conference Player of the Year, Team MVP
Ava Kyllo - Missed last half of the season due to a knee injury
Sidney Schultz
Brenlee Knudson
Bree Ihrke
Faith Nielsen
Preslie Nielsen
Hallie Schultz, 10, 2B/SS - Second Team All-Conference (Hallie had shoulder surgery and won’t be able to participate)
WHO TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Haley VanWinkle
Bailey Ihrke
Tatum Smith Vulcan
Trinity Smith Vulcan
May have some JV players that could potentially help us out.
2021 SEASON RECAP
Gopher conference: 12-2 (2nd place)
Overall: 22-4 (3rd place in Section-lost in semifinals to Belle Plaine 1-0)
Graduated
Cloie Arndt - Catcher - All-Conference, Golden Glove, Golden Bat
Grace Tufte - First Base - All-Conference Honorable Mention
Anna Jacobson - Outfielder
2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
We hope to get better and improve throughout the entire season and be
playing our best ball at playoff time. Team strengths include being hard workers, speed, great attitudes, varsity experience. One thing to work on is players moving to positions they haven’t played as much previously.
Sophomore 2B/SS Hallie Schultz, a Second Team All-Conference selection last year, had shoulder surgery and won’t be able to participate this season.
COMPETITION
I think our conference should be pretty balanced. LeSueur-Henderson are the defending Class AA state champions and the favorite to win Section 2AA.