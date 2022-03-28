stork PREVIEW

NRHEG’s Sophie Stork (right) returns to the diamond for the Panthers as a returning All-Conference selection and the All-Conference Player of the Year. (file/southernminn.com)

COACHES

Head coach: Wendy Schultz, 24th total year.

JV coach: Nate Jensen.

ROSTER

Ava Kyllo, 12, SS

Brenlee Knudson, 12, Utility/P

Sophie Stork, 12, P

Haley VanWinkle, 12, OF

Bree Ihrke, 11, Utility

Bailey Ihrke, 11, Utility

Sidney Schultz, 11 C

Trinity Smith-Vulcan, 11, OF/C

Tatum Smith-Vulcan, 11, OF

Faith Nielsen, 10, 3B/P

Preslie Nielsen, 10, Utility

KEY ATHLETES

Sophie Stork - All-Conference, All-Conference Player of the Year, Team MVP

Ava Kyllo - Missed last half of the season due to a knee injury

Sidney Schultz

Brenlee Knudson

Bree Ihrke

Faith Nielsen

Preslie Nielsen

Hallie Schultz, 10, 2B/SS - Second Team All-Conference (Hallie had shoulder surgery and won’t be able to participate)

WHO TO KEEP AN EYE ON

Haley VanWinkle

Bailey Ihrke

Tatum Smith Vulcan

Trinity Smith Vulcan

May have some JV players that could potentially help us out.

2021 SEASON RECAP

Gopher conference: 12-2 (2nd place)

Overall: 22-4 (3rd place in Section-lost in semifinals to Belle Plaine 1-0)

Graduated

Cloie Arndt - Catcher - All-Conference, Golden Glove, Golden Bat

Grace Tufte - First Base - All-Conference Honorable Mention

Anna Jacobson - Outfielder

2022 SEASON OUTLOOK

We hope to get better and improve throughout the entire season and be

playing our best ball at playoff time. Team strengths include being hard workers, speed, great attitudes, varsity experience. One thing to work on is players moving to positions they haven’t played as much previously.

Sophomore 2B/SS Hallie Schultz, a Second Team All-Conference selection last year, had shoulder surgery and won’t be able to participate this season.

COMPETITION

I think our conference should be pretty balanced. LeSueur-Henderson are the defending Class AA state champions and the favorite to win Section 2AA.

IMPORTANT NUMBERS

11 - total players

4 - seniors

5 - juniors

2 - sophomores

