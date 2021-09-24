The River Valley Wildcats defeated the Waseca Bluejays 7-0 in Sleepy Eye on Thursday. The junior varsity squad lost 3-1.
The tightest match on the afternoon came in doubles No. 2 where freshman duo Mia Kanewischer and Addie Pfeifer took the first set 6-4 and pushed the second set to 6-6 before River Valley tied the match at 1-1 taking the set 7-6 (0). The third set saw the Wildcats duo pull away to a 6-2 win to take the match 2-1.
With the loss, Waseca is now 2-12 (0-5 BSC-East) on the season and will host Red Wing on Monday, Sept. 27 at 4:30pm.
Waseca— 0, River Valley — 7
Singles
No. 1 Singles: Brooklyn Moldan (12), RV def. CeCe Huttemier (11), 6-1, 6-0
No. 2 Singles: Kaydince Thomas (12), RV def. Sarah Robbins (11), 7-5, 6-4
No. 3 Singles: Taylor Berkner (8), RV def. Miranda Breck (11), 6-4, 7-5
No. 4 Singles: Courtlyn Runck (11), RV def. Takya Schoenrock (9), 7-5, 7-6(6)
Doubles
No. 1 Doubles: Erika Lozano (12)/Maya Nelson (12), RV def. Nicola DeJager (12)/Jaidence Medina (12), 6-3, 6-1
No. 2 Doubles: Alexis Garza (12)/Brissa Hernandez (9), RV def. Mia Kanewischer (9)/Addie Pfeifer (9), 4-6, 7-6(0), 6-2
No. 3 Doubles: Kiera Lafferty (10)/Sydne Wahl (12), RV def. Sarah Haley (10)/Lexi Kanewischer (9), 6-0, 6-2