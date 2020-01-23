The Panther boys basketball team fell short to St. James on Tuesday night, losing 66-53 in the end.
St. James led by 40-20 at halftime and the Panthers were never able to recover in the second half.
“We didn't come out very well in the beginning and got down 10-2 right off the bat. We just didn't get anything going on offense in the first half even though I thought defensively we did a good job in the beginning guarding them and forcing some tough shots inside that they didn't make. As the half went on they started to hit three’s, six al together in the first half and ended up 40-20 at halftime,” coach Isaiah Lundberg said.
Panthers Lonnie Wilson led the team in points with 15 and Blake Ihrke followed up with 13. Tory Christenson posted nine and Porter Person chipped in six. Daxter Lee contributed six and Kordell Schlaak had four as well.
“We came out much better in the second half and started to chip away at their lead,” Lundberg said. “We played with much more effort and moved the ball more on offense and started to attack more instead of just standing around as we did in the first half. We forced some quick shots and turnovers on them and were able to get some transition baskets which we didn't get in the first half. At one time we did get the lead down to seven with about four or five minutes to play, but couldn't get it any closer as they made a few shots and free throws to end the game and get it back to double digits.”
The team’s record is sitting at 3-12 following this game and their next game is at home on Thursday against Medford. Tip-off is set for 7:15 p.m.