Waseca Lakeside Golf Club opened up the fairways Saturday following Gov. Tim Walz’s announcement the golf courses could open with restrictions.
Golfers will have to maintain social distancing and courses have eliminated common touchpoints on the course to keep golfers safe. At Lakeside, pro Matt Hauge and his staff have removed things like bunker rakes, ball washers and water coolers. Pins have been replaced with wooden poles on each green and golfers are not to touch them.
Other restrictions on golf courses have included allowing just one person per cart unless two people are family members. Tee times are spaced out in 15-minute intervals and golfers are not to show up until 10 minutes prior to their tee time.
Those who want to make a tee time can call the golf shop and pay on the phone or tee times can be made online. The clubhouse and pro shop remain closed.
There are only five people allowed on the putting green at a time and golfers are to remain 6 feet apart. They are not to congregate in the parking lot and should stay home if they feel sick or have a cough. Golfers should wash or sanitize their hands before, during and after their round.
The driving range at Waseca Lakeside Golf Club is open, too. All social distancing guidelines must be followed on the range.