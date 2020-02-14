Maple River held on to beat New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Friday 50-46 in a back-and-forth game in Mapleton.
The Panthers (4-20, 2-11 Gopher) led 27-21 at halftime and traded runs with the Eagles (11-12, 7-4 Gopher) until too many turnovers finally added up. NRHEG had 18 turnovers in the game and it helped Maple River seal the game.
Porter Peterson led the Panthers with 17 points and Lonnie Wilson scored 13.
NRHEG fell behind by six in the first half before going on a 14-2 run to end the half.
The Panthers face Blue Earth Area Monday at 7:15 p.m. in New Richland.