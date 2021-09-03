The Waseca boys and girls cross country teams both travelled to Northfield on Thursday morning to compete in the St. Olaf Showcase, an event that attracts the top runners and teams from Minnesota in a preview for the state meet in November on the same course.
The Waseca boys team sent only a three-runner contingent to tackle that course, while the Bluejay girls sent a full squad.
With that complete team, the Waseca girls finished 21st out of 28 scoring teams, with seven other squads not sending enough runners to register a team score. Leading the charge was junior Ella Dufault, who sped to a 14th place finish in 19 minutes, 20.4 seconds.
Freshman Callie Dufault was the second-fastest Bluejay in 114th place, senior Cora McCabe notched 162nd, sophomore Evelyn O'Brien sped to 171st and senior Alayna Akers rounded out Waseca's scoring positions in 190th out of the 295 runners that entered the field.
In the boys race, freshman Isaac Feldkamp powered to 87th place, junior Joe Feldkamp motored to 155th place and junior Addison Sampson finished 221st out of the 355 entered runners.