The Waseca Bluejays (2-3, 1-1 Big South Conference) girls basketball team came out victorious in their return home Tuesday night, defeating the Medford Tigers (4-2, 3-1 Gopher Conference) to the tune of 56-33. It was the Bluejays first home game in 345 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Waseca senior guard Gabby Rodriguez helped set the tone fore the Bluejays on both ends of the court right from the opening tip, scoring six of the team's first 10 points and providing stout defense on the perimeter of the team's two-three zone halfcourt defense.
"Gabby was huge tonight," Waseca coach Joan Conway said. "She's not known for being a scorer for us necessarily, but she's a great defender, great communicator. She made a lot of hustle plays, got a lot of tough boards for us, got some steals. That kind of effort is what we are looking for."
Fellow senior Melady Renteria picked up where Rodriguez left off once she entered the game early in the first half. Together, the two guards combined for 17 points and dished off numerous assists to centers Camryn McQuery and Kloe Wadd. McQuery and Wadd made things difficult for Medford on the glass as well as in the paint.
Waseca took a 32-14 lead into halftime, but an 11-4 run by Medford to open the second half cut the Bluejay's lead to 11. Medford sophomore guard Andrea Bock snapped out of her recent cold streak from the floor, scoring nine in the second half, including burying two 3-pointers.
"She kind of came out of her funk, but I thought she played really well defensively, too," Medford coach Mark Kubat said. "She was good on both ends of the court. She had two off nights in a row, so to see her come back like that as a sophomore, that tells a lot about her character."
Bock lead all scorers with 15 points. Senior guard Catrina Herr added seven points.
"The effort was excellent," Kubat said. "We were short a couple of players tonight and I thought that we were happy with what we did. [Waseca's] a good team...We're looking to improve. We're happy with our improvement."
Both squads will be back in action at home on Friday, Feb. 5, with Waseca taking on Blue Earth and Medford going up against Blooming Prairie. Tip for each is set for 7:15 p.m.