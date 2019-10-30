The Waseca boys and girls cross country team both finished third in the Big South championship meet with great individual performances on each side. Freshman Ella Dufault has been leaving people in the dust all year and did it again as she took first place with a time of 18:01, beating the second place runner by a whopping 40 seconds.
Callie Dufault was the next Bluejay to finish, posting a top-10 time with a 19:39. Evenlyn O'Brien took 14th place, recording a time of 20:30 and Cora McCabe came in 18th clocking in at 21:04.
Brittany Draeger and Alayna Akers were side-by-side as they took 23rd and 24th place finishing with times of 22:01 and 22:03. Freshman Kiya Hoof rounded out the tea in 30th place with a time of 22:52.
In the boys race, Matthew Feldkamp was the first WHS runner to finish and registered a swift time of 16:47, good enough for seventh place. Eli Johannsen was close behind in ninth with a time of 17:12.
Isaac Feldkamp took 13th place recording a time of 17:37 and Collin Dufault came in 15th with a time of 17:47. Brody Wirtz finished in 19th clocking in at 18:02 and Isaac Terrell came in 26th finishing with a time of 18:24. Addison Sampson was right on his heels and took 27th with a time of 18:30.