It was a heartbreaking end to the season for the Janesville Jays baseball squad as it lost a two run-lead late in the game and fell to the hands of the Henderson Tigers losing 5-4.
"Their pitcher kept us off balance. We couldn't get the clutch hits. Especially myself. Fisel threw well and the defense played well. Sucks to go out like that with our tip pitcher and our best nine out there but that's baseball," coach Scott Kaminski said.
The Jays started out with Andrew Fisel pitching well and finding the strike zone early against the Tigers. Janesville also got the bats going around and were up 3-0 after the first two full innings of play. The Tigers responded offensively in the bottom of the third after they doubled to center and then allowed the runner to score as they dropped a fly ball in right field.
Chad Guse hit a single in the top of the fourth but after strikeouts from Kaminski and Alex Kjolstad, the team was quickly shut down to end the inning. The Jays had a chance to extend their lead in the top of the fifth but could not find the key hit to put them over the top. Sam Eustice and Tristan Kroll struck out to begin the inning and Ben Ellingworth had a long bunt down the left field line to reach first safely.
Ellingworth was able to steal second and Brett Taylor had a hard hit in the infield that the second baseman could not control, which helped Taylor reach first in time. Ellingworth was able to reach third off that play and Marshall Miller was hit by a pitch to load up the bases. Kaminski came up to the plate but struck out to close the inning.
The Tigers took advantage in the bottom of the fifth, and John Parker pulled off a double deep to center field. Greg Graham chipped in a double to center of his own that scored in Parker and cut the Jays lead to one. Glenn Parker flew out to right field and Phil Champagne flew out to center to end the inning.
Fisel was able to hit a single to center in the top of the sixth, but both Kjolstad and Eustice struck out. Chad Guse also grounded out to squander any chance the Jays of scoring in the sixth. Kroll struck out to lead off the top of the seventh and Ellingworth grounded out for the second out of the ninth. Brett Taylor came up clutch and smashed a home run over the left field fence to give the Jays a 4-2 lead. Marshall Miller was the next at-bat and grounded out to end the inning.
The Tigers wasted no time in responding and led off the bottom of the seventh with back-to-back doubles to put runners on second and third base. Graham was walked to load the bases and Glenn Parker hit a single to center field that scored in two runs and tied the game at four apiece. Champagne and Matt Graham grounded out and flew out for the first two outs following the teams hot start to the inning.
Henderson hit a double to left field at the next at-bat that scored one more run to put them up 5-4. The Jays caught a lucky break as a Tiger runner did not touch the bag as he rounded third base and was called out by the umpire which gave them a one run lead opposed to being up 6-4 going into the eighth inning.
Janesville could not get a run on the board in the eighth inning after Kaminski grounded out to start. Kjolstad was able to put up a double to left field but Guse and Fisel both flew out to end the inning.
In the top of the ninth, with their season on the line, the Jays struggled to connect with the ball. Eustice lead off and flew out in the infield and Kroll struck out to record two quick outs. Ellingworth then made good contact but flew out to center to end the inning and close out the team's playoff run.
"This is our second year as a team, and we have had our ups and downs but there is no other group of guys I would want to play with. There is never a dull moment in the dugout, and I can't wait for next season," Eustice said.