Matchup: Waseca (0-1) at St. Peter (1-1), 7:15 p.m., Friday.
Last game: The Blueays started their season Tuesday night with a 57-48 loss at Jordan, while the Saints suffered a 76-53 defeat Tuesday night at Hutchinson.
Last year: The two teams split the regular-season series, with Waseca claiming a 42-28 victory at home before St. Peter surged to a 49-39 victory in its home gym.
1. Defense was the key last year for the Bluejays. Out of the six games in which Waseca surrendered at least 50 points, it lost five, and that figure can be ticked up to six out of seven if the threshold is lowered to 49 points to include the loss to St. Peter. In the season-opening loss against Jordan, the Jaguars were able to surpass that mark thanks to a 40-point first half before the Bluejays locked down in the second half to allow only 17 points. Part of the reason for that first half was Jordan draining 7 3-pointers in the opening 18 minutes. In the second half, the Jaguars made just one shot from behind the arc to finish 8 of 22 from 3-point range. Whether that second-half drop off in 3-point shooting was due to a tightening Waseca defense or a cooling Jordan offense, the Bluejays will be helped moving forward if team’s are not able to open up double-digit leads early in games.
2. In short, St. Peter was beaten by Alyssa Stamer on Tuesday night. The junior guard for Hutchinson scored 43 points on her own — no other player reached double digits — and was able to erase a 10-point first-half lead for the Saints before sprinting away in the second half. Like Waseca, much of St. Peter’s success last season was a byproduct of its defense, but on Tuesday Stamer was able to blow that defensive front off the court. In the first game of the season for the Saints, they stifled Blue Earth Area in a 67-30 victory. The larger issue Tuesday for St. Peter, perhaps, was its 26 turnovers that allowed Hutchinson to regain its footing in the first half and run up the score in the second half.
3. The Saints were led in that Hutchinson game by 19 points from freshman guard Rhyan Holmgren, who also scored 10 points in the season-opening win against Blue Earth Area. After only graduating one senior from last year, there did not figure to be a ton of room for new, young contributors for the Saints, but Holmgren appears to be carving out a key role for herself after operating as a secondary scorer last season. For Waseca, meanwhile, the season started with big holes in the rotation after the graduations of four seniors from last year. In the loss the Jordan, Azure led the Bluejays with 22 points, while senior Melady Renteria scored 12 points. Azura and Renteria both drained a pair of 3-pointers to account for all of Waseca’s production behind the arc.