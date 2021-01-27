Locked in a tie game at halftime Tuesday night, the Waseca boys basketball team decided it needed to change something if it didn't want to risk a loss against Marshall.
An increase in defensive intensity in the second half helped, but most of what spurred the eventual 75-66 victory for the Bluejays was a change in offensive philosophy, or rather a restoration their ball-movement principles.
After Class AA No. 1 Waseca (4-0) started with an 11-1 run in the first three minutes of the second half, Class AAA No. 6 Marshall (3-1) briefly clawed back into within five points with 6 minutes, 55 seconds left in the game. Then, senior forward Matt Seberson scored 12 straight points for the Bluejays to stretch the lead back to 13 points.
"It feels great," Seberson said. "We came out of the gate knowing we could do better in the second half with getting more stops on defense and moving the ball better. As soon as we played the way we could play, we pulled away pretty good."
The way Waseca wants to play is to give opponents even more to grapple with outside of containing the three future Division I or Division II basketball players in guard Ryan Dufault, forward Kyreese Willingham and forward Andrew Morgan.
With all of its starting five, which includes Seberson and senior guard Zach Hoehn, constant threats to score allows one of that five to be open. In the second half that was Seberson, who hardly ever dribbled the ball during that scoring stretch.
Instead, it was his off-ball movement that allowed him to wiggle free for open layups while Marshall was focused on double-teaming his front court partner, senior Andrew Morgan.
"At halftime we noticed they were doubling Andrew, and he's a 6-9 Division I guy so obviously you double him, but every time he'd be doubled I could get the ball, cut down the lane and be wide open," Seberson said. "Once I did that, you can't guard (us) anymore."
"Matt's such a good cutter and he plays with Andrew so well," Waseca coach Seth Anderson said. "It's their second year playing together and they're just starting to get a good feel of where the cuts are and where the passes are coming from. The more you play together and the more you get a feel for a teammate, the easier those plays become and they finished a lot of them tonight."
Those passes from Morgan led to the first four points of Seberson's individual run, but after Morgan was called for an offensive foul to send him to the bench with four falls with just under five minutes remaining, Seberson continued scoring.
One layup was created by a pass from senior guard Zach Hoehn in transition, while the other two again required little movement from Seberson once he caught the ball, but was initially created by Seberson reading the defense and finding an empty area around the basket.
"He's a guy that would score really high scoring totals if he didn't play on such a good team with so many high-profile scorers," Seberson said. "Everyone on this team, you notice they never hesitate to throw him the ball and they throw it to him on the block because they've seen him perform over and over again. He's just such a good finisher around the rim and you say him knock down the elbow jumper and he's a good passer. When he plays well we get to another level."
Ultimately, Seberson finished with 18 points, 14 of which came in a second half where the Bluejays outscored the Tigers 38-29.
Hoehn also tallied 14 points with four 3-pointers, one of which was part of the 11-1 run to start the second half. Also helping Tuesday were seniors Tave Ball and Dravyn Spies — the two players to come in off the bench for Waseca who were both a large part of the defensive tightening in the second half.
"Zach is such a good shooter and keeps the defense honest because they have to keep guarding him all the time," Anderson said. "The two guys who come in off the bench, Tave Ball and Dravyn Spies, they do such a great job defensively and never hardly make a mistake. It's just fun to watch those guys pass the ball to the right spot, and then when it's their turn to make a play they're making them right now."