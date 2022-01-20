At the beginning, shots just seemed to not be falling for the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs against a Medford Tigers team that’s been a little down on their luck in the 2021-22 boys basketball season.
Things were shaping up to have things come down to the wire until the Bulldogs stumbled upon a second wind in the second half and turned a one-possession battle into a blowout in a blink of an eye.
“We started a little slow. We didn’t have the intensity that we like and just didn’t get after it enough,” said JWP head coach Nick James. “I thought we had some good looks on the offensive end and we just didn’t finish early. We turned those into baskets later on, but just a slower start than I’d like but I thought we finished pretty well.”
When they went into the locker room at halftime, the Tigers (1-10, 0-5 Gopher Conference) led the Bulldogs 30-28. JWP stayed close in a tight battle against Medford and its efforts were rewarded.
One of the things that the Bulldogs had to their advantage was their pair of sophomore guards in Landon Dimler and Memphis James.
Janesville was able to start forcing turnovers and hauling in rebounds to open up fast breaks, which is where the Bulldogs thrive.
“We came out with energy in the second half, unlike the first, and we got steals and fast breaks and that’s mainly our offense most of the time,” Dimler said.
Once JWP was able to start building up a lead, the confidence of the team went up, while the Tigers' quickly became rattled and started struggling to keep up offensively.
By the end of the night, JWP finished with 14 steals and forced Medford to turn the ball over 20 times that paved the way to the Bulldogs outscoring the Tigers 28-9 in points off turnovers and 46-18 in points scored in the paint.
“We got to the rim quite a bit in the first five minutes and the boys weren’t finishing. They got a little frustrated and got down on themselves,” James said. “We started turning them over a bit more and got some easy looks, which helps.”
The momentum swung heavily in the favor of the Bulldogs and Medford couldn’t find answers to stopping Janesville.
The Bulldogs built up with stretches like Dimler pulling in an offensive rebound, then capitalizing one an and-one opportunity, only to have James and Kaden Johnson knock down 3-pointers directly after.
Dimer put an exclamation mark on the game and put an early nail in Medford’s coffin when junior guard Karson Lindsay outlet passed it down the court to a streaking Dimler, who took the ball in open space and dunked it.
“I cut up and come back down the court and Karson threw a really good pass to me,” Dimler said. “I got up, it slipped a little bit, but still made it. It was really cool, everybody was telling me, so it was fun.”
When the Bulldogs led by over 20 points, they turned to the bench to come in and close out the game, much to the liking of the student section and the crowd.
With Marshall Schultz, Logan Stenger, Nick Johnson, Christian Born and Ryder Thissen out on the court, the Bulldogs signed off on their 22-point win after outscoring Medford 47-23 in the second half to improve to 7-5 overall and 4-3 in conference play.
Dimler led the way with 29 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and seven steals. James followed him up with 24 points, one rebound and one assist.
Johnson added six points, three steals, two rebounds and an assist. Lindsay, Ryan Kronbach and Cole Schlueter all finished with four points. Stenger and Austin Westphal added two points each.