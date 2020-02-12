New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva snapped a 10-game losing streak Tuesday by beating Bethlehem Academy 69-59 in New Richland.
The Panthers (4-19, 2-10 Gopher) recorded their last win against the Cardinals back on Jan. 10. It was a 67-66 victory in Faribault that time.
Porter Peterson led NRHEG with 19 points and Lonnie Wilson scored 13.
The Panthers led 34-30 at halftime and kept a lead through the second half despite Bethlehem Academy cutting the deficit to one for a time.
NRHEG kept it out of reach by converting at the free throw line. The Panthers set a season high in makes and attempts by going 27-for-42 at the line.
“We did a good job of handling the ball late in the game and got layups or easy shots when we needed them,” Panthers head coach Isaiah Lundberg said. “We did a much better job in the second half on the defensive end and limiting them on the offensive rebounds and second-chance points.”
NRHEG heads to Mapleton Friday to face Maple River at 7:15 p.m.