Porter Peterson gashed the Kenyon-Wanamingo team on the ground and through the air Friday night in a season-opening 28-14 victory for NRHEG in New Richland.
Peterson completed 7 of 17 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown, while also running 12 times for 41 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Also on the ground, Andrew Phillips rushed 21 times for 75 yards and a score, in addition to hauling in a pair of receptions for 54 yards.
Jack Olson also caught three passes for 44 yards, Sawyer Prigge caught a 29-yard pass and Bo Budach turned his only reception into a 6-yard touchdown.
Defensively, Olson, Clay Stenzel and Charlie Nissen all snatched an interception, while Budach, Maverick Knutson and Jace Ihrke all finished to two tackles for loss.
Kenyon-Wanamingo managed only 20 passing yards Friday night and converted only 3 of 15 times on third down.
NRHEG next plays Friday night against Mayer Lutheran, while lost 32-27 against Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop.