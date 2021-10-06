Stepping onto the field for the last time this regular season, the Waseca Bluejays honored the contributions of seniors, as they near the end of their high school soccer careers.
The Bluejays didn’t get the icing on the cake in the form of a win, but the team pulled together to force a 2-2 tie against the Mankato Loyola Crusaders, thanks in large part to a goal scored with 42 seconds left by Jorge Ruiz.
Senior night got off to a rocky start with a first half full of miscues, along with Loyola scoring the first goal of the game, thanks to Derick Montoya, just under halfway through.
The Bluejays held off the Crusaders following their goal, but could not find any equalizer in the first half and were left trailing 1-0 at halftime.
“Frankly, our effort was poor in the first half,” said Waseca head coach Terry Nafe. “We were fortunate to be only down 1-0. I challenged the guys to pick up the effort and the quality of their play in the second half. They really responded.”
About seven and a half minutes into the second, midfielder Cole Bjerke got his senior moment on senior night. Junior midfielder Israel Nelson took a corner kick and Bjerke was the first one to touch the ball, heading it into Loyola’s goal to tie the game.
According to Nafe, the Bluejays were able to sustain some stronger pressure and generate chances on attack for Nelson and senior Victor Feeley.
After the tying goal, both teams went nearly 30 minutes without surrendering another score in a second half stalemate.
With just over three minutes left in the game, Montoya struck again on a counter attack to give the Crusaders a late 2-1 lead.
In do-or-die time, Waseca’s attack answered.
The Bluejays were rewarded with a corner kick after Zach Hulscher’s shot at Loyola’s net on a direct free kick was tipped out of play by the goalkeeper with just over a minute left in the game.
Ruiz took the corner kick and placed a hard, swinging shot towards Loyola’s net and snuck past the Crusaders’ goalkeeper. With 42 seconds left in regulation, the Bluejays tied things up again.
Waseca and Mankato Loyola aimed to settle things in overtime, but neither team found the back of the net in the 10-minute time frame, resulting in a 2-2 tie.
Despite not getting the win, Nafe and the Bluejays were still able to walk away happy and celebrate the second half effort that was shown.
“I was proud of our effort [Tuesday]. We really picked up our level of play in the second half. We really deserved a result … I was happy for our seniors that they played so well … Congratulations and thank you to seniors: Bailey Bye, Cole Bjerke, Miguel Beltran, Christian Born, Victor Feeley, Aaron Salas, and Thomas Quintero,” Nafe said.
Waseca’s regular season will come to a close Thursday when the Bluejays travel to St. Peter to face the St. Peter Saints at 4:30 p.m.