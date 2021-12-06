Heading into Thursday night against the Fairmont Cardinals, the Bluejays held one victory on the season and were looking to record two or more wins in a season since the 2018-19 season. In a tight 1-0 fashion, Waseca completed the feat and downed the visiting Cardinals.
Fairmont kept the pressure high from start to finish by outshooting Waseca in all three periods. It outshot them 9-3 in the first, 14-9 in the second, 16-9 in the third and 39-21 overall. Despite this, the Bluejays were the ones that prevailed in the end thanks to a remarkable effort from seventh grader Illamay Draheim in net.
Draheim stopped all 39 shots to record her first career win, first career shutout and lock up Waseca’s first multi-win season in three years
With just over six minutes left in the second period, sophomore forward Izabela Slechta broke the scoreless tie and found the back of the net with an assist from seventh grade forward Maizee Storey.
This marked the first and only goal the game would see, despite a combined 60 shots and 11 power play opportunities. Fairmont failed to score on seven powerplays and the Bluejays went scoreless on their four power plays.
The game was heated on both ends with a combined 15 penalties between the Bluejays and the Cardinals, which included two separate game misconducts from a checking from behind major penalty on Fairmont in the second period and unsportsmanlike conduct calls on Waseca in the third period.